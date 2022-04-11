DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)–The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Paul Bradley, a 59 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, and was last seen driving a maroon 2000 Dodge Dakota with Indiana license plate TK431OAP.

Paul is missing from Lawrenceburg, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:35 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Paul Bradley, contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-532-3200 or 911.