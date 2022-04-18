JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WANE)– The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aubrey Hatfield, a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Aubrey is missing from Jeffersonville, Indiana which is 112 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 12:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Aubrey Hatfield, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.