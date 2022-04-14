GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE)–The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Megan Yaste, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 100 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Yaste was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants, and black shoes.

Megan is missing from Greenwood, Indiana which is 15 miles south of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:58 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Megan Yaste, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.