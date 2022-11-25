A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs.

Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne and was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:22 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Traysean Walker, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.