COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) The Columbia City Police Department is looking for a 69-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning.

Martin John Barry, is 6 feet tall, weighs 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue green sweater with jeans, and driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate 295Y.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Martin John Barry, contact the Columbia City Police Department at 260-248-5121 or 911.