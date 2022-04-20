AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 15 year old Blake Boese from Auburn.

Boese is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at 12:30 a. m. on Tuesday wearing a red hoodie with a black widow spider logo, ripped black skinny jeans, and dark gray Adidas shoes.

Boese is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.