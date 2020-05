FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing elderly man.

Jay Blevins, 81, was last seen sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m., wearing a plaid green shirt and blue jeans. He may be driving a blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata sedan with Indiana plate RJZ945.

Blevins has health issues and early onset dementia.

Anyone who spots Blevins is asked to call 911.