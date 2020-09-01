Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This silver alert was canceled as of September 1.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of Dajyhana Anderson, a 12 year old black female.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 169 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a purple, pink and white tank top, blue jean shorts, black and gold Nike flip flops.

She is believed to be in the company of a unknown adult male.

Dajyhana was last seen on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dajyhana Anderson, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.