FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Fort Wayne man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rodney Dunbar II, a 29-year-old black male.

Dunbar is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, black coat, gray sweatpants, and gray slippers.

He was last seen Friday, March 25th, 2022 at 8 P.M. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rodney Dunbar II, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.