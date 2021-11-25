Silver Alert declared for missing Westfield woman

by: Alivia Crist

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Westfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Hailey Fishburn, a 20 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a long blue denim dress and black shirt.

Hailey is missing from Westfield, Indiana which is 28 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 3:30 PM.  She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Hailey Fishburn, contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

