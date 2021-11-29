Silver Alert declared for missing Noblesville woman

Noblesville, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide silver alert has been declared for a missing woman from Noblesville.

The Noblesville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 18 year old Jayla Breland. She was last seen on November 28th, at 10:30 p. m. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 278 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jayla Breland is asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.