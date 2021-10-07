Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for Donald W. Fischer Jr.

Police say is he 53 years old, 6 foot 1, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue zippered sweatshirt, white shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

He was last seen near the Taco Bell at 1209 Reckeweg Road on Wednesday at 6 p. m.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly needs medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Donald Fisher, is asked to call The Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.