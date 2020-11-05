Silver Alert declared for missing Bloomington man

Bloomington, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Indiana State Police Bloomington Post is investigating the disappearance of Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale, a 73 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 189 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a baseball cap and flannel shirt, and driving a black 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with an Indiana plate of D228SA.

Elbert is missing from Coal City, Indiana which is 77 miles west of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale, contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 or 911.

