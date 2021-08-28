Silver Alert declared for Henry County woman

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Henry County woman missing from Knightstown. Knightstown is approximately 117 miles south of Fort Wayne.

Police are searching for 46-year-old Bessie Baxter. Baxter is described as 4’6″, 197 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pair of pants, and now shoes.

Police said she was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Friday, August 27th. She is “believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

If you have any information on Bessie Baxter, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.