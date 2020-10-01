Silent Witness display downtown brings awareness to domestic violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Rape and Sexual Harassment is hosting the Silent Witness display which plans to promote peace, healing, and the responsibility to eliminate domestic violence.

This display will be outside the Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. At the event, silhouettes in the shapes of men, women and children will be on display. Each silhouette will have a necklace with domestic violence statistics promoting awareness. A resource table will also be there to give information from various organization in Fort Wayne such as the City of Fort Wayne’s Victim Assistance office, Center for Nonviolence, Amani Family Services, Sexual Assault Treatment Center, Charis House, Department of Children Services and the VA Hospital.

Members of the Mayor’s Commission will also be present to answer questions from those who attend.

The mission is to promote peace, healing and responsibility in adult relationships in order to eliminate domestic violence. The vision is through successful community-based domestic violence reduction efforts, Silent Witness can provide hope, help and healing for victims and perpetrators of domestic violence.

The Silent Witness initiative began in 1990 through promotion and education to support an end to domestic violence. It started in one state with an exhibit and now has an international presence.