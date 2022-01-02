Sidewalk messages; hope to bring family justice

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)- One family was out at the Huntington County Courthouse speaking about a case involving a young boy.

They were there in support of a 4-year-old boy, allegedly battered by a relative. Family members of the 4-year-old Scott wrote supportive messages along the Huntington County Courthouse this evening.

This comes as his mother, Ashley Reynolds and grandmother Dawn Schultz say that a relative allegedly responsible for battering the young boy is due in court.

That relative, Maranda Reynolds was charged in early December with a Level 5 Felony Battery charge, resulting in bodily injury person under 14.

Family members used chalk to write, “#JusticeForScott” on the sidewalk around the courthouse.

They say they did this to not only support the young boy but to encourage accountability.

“I just want justice for my grandson. And to make sure that other people know that this is not okay. That kids no matter how old they are shouldn’t have to go through this. And if somebody in the household knows, that that child is being abused they need to speak, they need to take and call law enforcement or you know let somebody know it’s not right to kept it you know to themselves or what not because my grandson could have been killed from this happening. So they need to speak up and get ahold of somebody,” says Ashley Reynolds and Dawn Schultz.

WANE 15 reached out to Huntington County Prosecutor, Jeremy Nix, who confirmed Reynolds is facing a battery charged but, due to the alleged victims age, could not confirm any details surrounding the case.

Maranda Reynolds initial hearing is set for Monday.