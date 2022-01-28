Shrine Circus back for 76th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The 76th annual Mizpah Shrine Circus is back in Fort Wayne this weekend.

Year after year, this fun family friendly event brings smiles and excitement with its riveting show featuring exotic animals, clowns and many other performers and acts.

Some of the acts in years past have included White and Gold tigers, Mongolian Strong Man, Tulga, Horsemanship by Erika Zerbini, Tarzan Zerbini Elephants, the Wheel of Death, The Flying Trapeze and Here Comes the Clowns.

The show starts off with the Wheel of Death, performed by ringmaster Joseph Bauer. “This will be his last year with the circus, so if you haven’t seen him this is your last opportunity,” says Mike Hardiek, member of circus committee.

If you love animals, there will be elephant rides and you’ll be able to see the animals up close before and after each Circus performance downstairs in the Circus Fair.

The annual spectacle offers five shows this year:

Friday, Jan. 28th 7:00pm

Saturday, Jan. 29th 10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:00pm

Sunday, Jan. 30th 2:00pm

Tickets for sale at Memorial Coliseum Box Office, or on the official circus website. Tickets range from $16 to $25.