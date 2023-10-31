SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A plane crash in Southwestern Nebraska has claimed the life of a well-known local radiologist.

The crash happened an eighth of a mile southwest of Ben Nelson Regional Airport in the city of McCook, Nebraska on Monday.

Dr. Clifton Coffman, 79, of Shreveport, died in the crash, according to Red Willow County coroner, Paul Wood.

According to local authorities, another individual in the Piper Malibu Mirage Jet Prop survived the crash. He is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, the aircraft damaged a house and impacted residential terrain less than a half mile after takeoff from runway 22 at the McCook Airport.

Piper Malibu crash in Nebraska. Courtesy: Bruce Crosby/McCook Gazette

According to NTSB records, the aircraft is registered to Procoff, LLC.

Dr. Coffman is listed as a manager of Procoff, LLC. The company’s listed address matches that of Coffman’s home residence.

Coffman was a longtime radiologist for the Willis Knighton system, currently working with Red River Consultants.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the NTSB.

According to Wood, Coffman’s body has been sent to Omaha, Nebraska to determine his official cause of death.