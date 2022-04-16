FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You can join the Old Fort Mustangers in celebration of National Mustang day on Saturday April 16.

The event will be held at Biggby Coffee on Dupont Rd in the parking lot at 9:15 am. Starting at 10, you can view classic and new models of the Ford Mustang.

Cars and Coffee, who is putting on the event, meets weekly on Saturdays from 10 am – 12 Noon.

This is the first official OFMC event of the 2022 car show season. There will be an event in May, and one in July. One event will be held in Brown County near Bloomington.