LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A female worker at Moonlight BunnyRanch, a well-known legal brothel near Carson City in northern Nevada, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a shooting and armed standoff with law enforcement officials.

A little after 9:30 p.m. on Monday night, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a call about gunshots fired amid a dispute between two workers at the ranch, according to the department. Responding officers heard “several more gunshots” and determined one employee had fired a gun and then retreated into a room in the building.

According to a statement from Sheriff Brad Pope, the business was evacuated. A SWAT team, as well as multiple other neighboring law enforcement agencies, responded to the barricade scene.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Savannah Henderson, AKA Tiara Tae, of Dayton, Nevada, surrendered around 12:33 a.m., Sheriff Pope said. No one was injured.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail. (Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect is facing four felony counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, one felony count of possessing a controlled substance, one gross misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm, and one count of obstructing/resisting a peace officer.

Henderson’s bail is set at $86,140, according to Sheriff Pope.

The Moonlight BunnyRanch is located in Mound House, Nevada, about six miles east of Carson City. The business, which opened in 1955, was previously owned by Dennis Hof, who was featured alongside the brothel in the HBO series “Cathouse: The Series” which aired in 2005 and 2007.