FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– On Tuesday, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting at the 2900 block of Reed Street around 12:55 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered that a minor male had been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.