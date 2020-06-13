Shooting on Gillmore Dr leaves one man dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 12:40 a.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department received a call for an unknown problem in the 2100 block of Gillmore Drive.

Fort Wayne Police say while officers were on the way, they received multiple calls from witnesses in the area about shots fired.

Once officers arrived, they found a man in a yard with apparent gun shot wounds. Medics attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Witnesses provided police with information for a potential vehicle involved and a male suspect. Officers located a vehicle matching that description and a short chase ensued.

A male person of interest was taken into custody.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Units are continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne Police or Crime Stoppers.