Man in life-threatening condition after found in bar parking lot with gunshot wounds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is in life-threatening condition after at shooting in the Mambo Room early Sunday morning.

Police and medics were called at 3:06 a. m. to 2701 West Jefferson Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man lying in the bar’s parking lot suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital in serious condition. Once at the hospital, his condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

Detectives are interviewing a number of people that were at the bar when the shooting happened. There is no suspect information at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.