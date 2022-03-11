FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, The Shipshewana On The Road- Gift, Food and Craft Show will be held at the Memorial Coliseum.

Although they’re a small northern city in Indiana, the giant flea market will be selling everything you can think of and more. Hundreds of booths will be filled with the latest products, all gathered under one roof.

You will get a chance to discover unique gift ideas that only you can find at Shipshewana On The Road. If you’ve never been, the experience is unlike any in the past, as the product diversity is matched only to the product quality.

“The event allows you to shop for merchandise that is nearly impossible to find at most retail establishments” said Julie Lepper, President of JDL Corporation. ” It is a richly satisfying social ritual geared around family and friends.”

There will be many exciting items on sale, including jewelry, crafts, furniture, specialty foods, fashion accessories, pet supplies, personal use, hand crafted soaps, artwork and much more. There’s something here for just about everyone.

“I love coming back every year and seeing and talking to the people” says Greg Fountain, Director of Shipshewana on the road. “It’s good seeing our regulars and catching up with them. They really help keep us going.”

The flea market will be open Saturday, March 12th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sunday, March 13th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on ticket information and about Shipshewana, you can visit their website.