FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 25th annual DSANI Buddy Walk takes place Saturday morning at Parkview Field. The DSANI Buddy Walk brings not only the Down syndrome community together but also the Fort Wayne Community. Many local kids were selected out of 2,400 worldwide to have their photos featured on a Jumbotron in Times Square for the New York City Buddy Walk video production.

WANE 15 caught up with two of the kids that will be featured, Angelo Mitra and Evie Geiger, along with their families.

13-year-old Angelo is a student at Carroll Middle School that is full of light and happiness and cares for everyone around him.

“Oh Angelo is a handful, he’s a wild man, he’s always playing, his friends will tell you he is kind of center of attention and enjoys it and he’s a lot of fun,” said Angelo’s dad, Mike Mitra.

Angelo and his friend Paul Schlatter playing in the pool. Angelo enjoying chicken fingers.

The other kid that will have their photo featured in New York City is 4-year-old Evie Geiger.

“She loves to be outside loves to read books, is very verbal and just loves to play,” Evie’s mom, Chantal Geiger said.

4-year-old Evie at a Fort Wayne TinCaps game. Evie Geiger blowing out her candles on her 4th birthday.

Organizations like DSANI and Gigi’s Playhouse are the reason why Angelo and Evie feel loved and supported throughout the community.

“They want to be seen as a person and there is nothing about their diagnosis that is scary, they are human and they want all of the same thing they want,” said Geiger. “To be included and to just be part of the world.”

There were a few other kids from the area that will have their photo featured tomorrow. 7-year-old Louisa Riley from Fort Wayne. As well as Frannie and Theo Kellogg from Columbia City.