Sheriff’s reserve donates property to Allen County Parks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A donation from the Allen County Sheriff’s Reserve is one the entire community will soon be able to enjoy. The keys were handed over to Allen County Parks Wednesday afternoon.

The nine acre property located off of Easterday Road was not being utilized as much as it used to due to the decline in officers with the reserve. Recently the program went from over 100 officers to less than 40. The department was looking for ways to make the best use of the property and decided to donate the land to Allen County Parks for the community to enjoy.

Included in the nine acre park is an event center building that will continue hosting events. This is the first property Allen County Parks has added in over 30 years, making it five parks in total. Allen County Parks is finding ways to best make use of the land.

The Sheriff’s Reserve program will be moving to another location.