Sheriff’s Department opens new K-9 facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department held an open house to celebrate the completion of its new K-9 facility located at 5215 Paulding Rd.

The event included remarks from Sheriff Gladieux, a meet-and-greet with the K-9 dogs and a tour of the new facility.

“The new K-9 Facility was an important and critical need of the Department. The canines help us do our job safer and faster, saving the Sheriff’s Department hundreds of man hours each year. I wanted to give our canines a place to train, learn and master the skills needed to go out in the field, and a comfortable environment,” said Sheriff Gladieux. “Many of the tasks performed by the dogs require honed skills that require months of vigorous training. Our facility not only trains Allen County canines, but also canines from many surrounding counties.”

The $250 thousand facility has been in the works for the last four years.

The department’s other facility is nearly 50-years-old with no heating or insulation.