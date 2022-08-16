LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man being booked into the La Porte County Jail reportedly tried to swallow a bag of meth that had been in his anal cavity just moments before.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to a Marathon gas station on U.S. West 20 in La Porte on August 12 for a report of “suspicious activity.”

The deputy identified a man inside the Marathon as 42-year-old Michael Bowen. He was wanted on four outstanding arrest warrants and was taken into custody.

Once at the La Porte County Police, a jail corporal noticed a string near Bowen’s “groin area.”

The sheriff’s office says Bowen then removed a black bag from his anal cavity and tried to ingest it.

Jail deputies were able to recover the bag. They found meth inside of it.

Bowen received an additional charge for possession of methamphetamine.