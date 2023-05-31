GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A single-vehicle crash in the 8500 block of West State Road 22 in Grant County left one person dead and another badly injured early Wednesday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the crash around 3:20 a.m. and found an adult passenger walking around the outside of the vehicle with extensive injuries, according to a sheriff’s media release.

Another adult, the driver, was trapped inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were taken by air to a Fort Wayne area hospital. There, the driver was declared dead. The identities of those involved have not been released.

The sheriff’s accident reconstruction team is conducting an investigation, and at this point alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash.

No further details, though, have been released.