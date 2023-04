HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to avoid the area of U.S. 224 and County Road 125 East due to a single-vehicle crash that has left a driver trapped.

Emergency crews were working to extract the driver, the sheriff’s department said.

Little information on the crash has been released, though it appears a vehicle struck a telephone along the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.