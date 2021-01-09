‘She just wanted a fresh start’: Sister of the pregnant victim killed in Clinton crash asks for support

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A grieving sister of the victim from the fatal crash on Clinton Street and Grove Avenue is asking for support from the community.

Last Saturday, Kimetrice Lakeya Roby, 29, of Detroit, Michigan was killed after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a firetruck.

In an exclusive interview, Roby’s sister Laroya Brown told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that her sister was five-months pregnant and recently moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to the father of her unborn child.

Roby moved to the Summit City for a fresh start with her son and unborn child. Five-days later the unthinkable happened: she was riding in the passenger seat and the driver hit a curb on Grove Avenue, spun out of control and struck a FWFD fire truck.

“I couldn’t believe it, I just talked to her,” Brown said. “I kept calling her phone like ‘this isn’t true’. The way I got the news was the worst way.”

Since Brown lives in Detroit, and Roby doesn’t have family in Fort Wayne, Brown didn’t find out her sister was killed until late Saturday afternoon when a friend sent her the news story about the crash. A week later reality still hasn’t set in.

“I just didn’t want to believe it, I kept going on the story like maybe there was somebody else in the car, no way that was my sister. It killed me, I am still in disbelief,” Brown said. “I wanted to blame someone for this so bad because it seems so unreal. My sister was supposed to be here, she just wanted a fresh start.”

Protective for those she loved, kind, the life of the party, a devoted mother, sister and friend who loved to sing, dance and cook is how Brown describes her baby sister.

To her family and friends, she was known as Pinky, a nickname given by her grandmother at birth. Out of four girls, she was the second youngest.

“We were Pinky and the Brain, she was Pinky and I was the brain,” Brown laughed.

Brown said that losing her best friend is the hardest thing, especially since they lost their mother. Since Roby didn’t have life insurance, the family is struggling to get her body back to Detroit. Loved ones started a gofundmepage asking for support.

