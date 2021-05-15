Sharing her experience; woman speaks out on sexual assault

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman who was viciously assaulted, watched as her story became the top story throughout Northeast Indiana. Now, she’s sharing her experience with others through her book, “Found” and speaking at events.

Michele Corrao will be speaking on Monday at Grace Gathering East in New Haven. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. and is free to the public. There will also be a book signing afterwards. More information about the book can be found on her website. Register for events here.