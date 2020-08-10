Severe weather ahead, send photos and videos safely

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Severe storms will be rolling through on Monday evening. Many viewers send in photos and videos to be shared on wane.com and on social media, but WANE 15 wants to make sure you do so safely and in a way that is helpful.

Here are some tips and tricks for taking photos and videos:

Make sure the photo or video is horizontal or side to side

Watch for down power lines, trees, etc. when venturing out

Include the location of where the photos are taken (we may send a crew to the area)

Include if you want your name used for the credit or anonymous

Safety first! If you feel unsafe, don’t venture out.

Send photos to photos@wane.com or on the Report It tab on the website.

Check back for top photos from viewers.