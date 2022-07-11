The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne and Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana have joined forces in in what organization leaders call ‘a match made in heaven.’

Since last fall, a large group of volunteers through Easterseals Arc’s Transitions program have been working at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on South Calhoun Street. The program connects adults with disabilities with community-inclusive volunteer opportunities to help them develop foundational job skills for employment.

David Till is the Volunteer Coordinator and Warehouse Manager at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

The partnership has been a resounding success on many levels. Sales at the thrift store are way up. That allows the organization to better fulfill it’s mission to empower people and eliminate poverty through a variety of programs.

The volunteers gain valuable job experience in the retail industry. When donations come into the warehouse, they sort all the items, then tag and hang the garments. Volunteers develop social skills by interacting with donors dropping off items, and have some in-store interactions with customers. Most importantly, they’ve built strong relationships with the thrift store staff.

Be sure to watch this week’s story to see why the partnership between St. Vincent de Paul and Easterseals Arc is Positively Fort Wayne!