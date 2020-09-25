Seniors complete final mile of Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area seniors have been working throughout the summer to complete the 26.2 miles of Fort4Fitness. On Friday evening, the group completed their final mile.

A dozen seniors at the New community Campus of Byron Health Center have been participating in this year’s Fort4Fitness Seniors Marathon, the center said in a press release.

Each senior marathoner was challenged to incrementally walk a total of 26.2 miles or a full marathon distance throughout the summer.

Normally, the group completes their final mile at Parkview Field. But due to this year’s virtual format of the race, the group completed their marathon at the Byron Health Center.

Each runner will receive their accomplishment medal at the end of the race.