WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Russia’s recent decision to send tactical nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus is ramping up concerns they may use them against Ukraine. Now two senators are teaming up to pass a resolution to warn Russia if that happens it means war with the U.S.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal have introduced a resolution that if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, it would be considered an attack on NATO. That would obligate the United States to go to war.

“The threat of a use of a nuclear device by Russia is real,” Graham said.

They say passing the resolution would send Russian President Vladimir Putin a message.

“If you use a nuclear weapon as a effort to turn around this war, you’re not going to turn around the war in Ukraine, you’re going to get into a war with NATO,” Graham said.

“Harm to our NATO allies triggers our obligation when it comes from a hostile force,” Blumenthal added.

The senators insist they don’t want the U.S. military involved in the war. They say their goal is actually the opposite.

“What we’re trying to do is avoid American troops being engaged by a miscalculation on Putin’s part that we would simply sit by,” Blumenthal said.

Their hope is that the resolution can deter the use of a nuclear weapons by letting Putin and his forces know the risk.

“Total obliteration by NATO forces if they are so reckless and irrational as to resort to tactical nuclear weapons that endanger the world,” Blumenthal said.

The duo says they also have a message for fellow lawmakers.

“If you want to avoid a war between Russia and NATO, you need to jump on board with what we’re trying to do,” Graham said.