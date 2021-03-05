Sen. Young sees too much wasteful spending in current COVID relief bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cut back on spending. That’s what United States Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana) said in reference to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package.

Today the U.S. Senate kicked off what’s being called a vote-a-rama on amendments to that package.

Senator Young told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that every Democrat and Republican in Congress wants to make sure students can get back to school safely, people get back to work. and Americans receive the vaccine. However, he is against wasteful spending.

He said the current version of the COVID-19 relief bill is packed with unrelated policies that have nothing to do with health spending and it’s irresponsible.

“In fact, Republicans and Democrats came together with over 90 votes, five times during election year last year. We can do probably do the same for probably $500 billion, $600 billion less,” Sen. Young said. “But instead, what national Democrats, particularly Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have chosen to do, is cram through a $1.9 trillion package that includes things like funding on the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment of Humanities, and a subway in Silicon Valley to help out Nancy Pelosi’s constituents.”

According to an article posted by the Associated Press on Tuesday, Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said the Senate Parliamentarian has ruled that a subway extension through downtown San Jose did not meet requirements for inclusion in the bill.

Sen. Young added that he does not agree that Planned Parenthood should be included with the Paycheck Protection Plan loans.

“It would allow Planned Parenthood to access loans so people can get out and get abortions with tax payer dollars. We can debate the merits of that, but most people do not think that it is necessary in order to sustain our economy, educate our kids, and keep us all safe,” Sen. Young said.

Sen. Young explains what would be his ideal COVID relief bill

When it comes to the stimulus checks, Sen. Young acknowledges that many Americans want them, However, he questions if every household needs them. He said providing stimulus checks to fully employed households earning around $300 thousand does nothing for the economy.

“It’s wasteful, we are essentially borrowing from our children and grandchildren’s future and they’re going to have to pay this money back so wealthy people can get stimulus checks,” Sen. Young explained. “That’s offensive, that’s irresponsible, that is why a slimmer and narrower package, which I am pushing for makes more sense.”

As this article is being published, the votes in the Senate were delayed as lawmakers negotiate possible changes to the relief bill.