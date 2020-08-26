Sen. Young calls for justice for Rohingya community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – U.S. Senator Todd Young is aiming to bring justice and accountability for the Rohingya people.

On the three year anniversary of the Burmese military’s genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Burma, Sen. Young stated that he joined a bipartisan group of Senators to write a letter to U.S. Secretary, Mike Pompeo urging the Trump administration to take additional action to support the Rohingya community.

Indiana is home of the largest Burmese population in the United States and the largest group of the Rohingya resides in Fort Wayne.

The U.S Senators are pushing for President Trump to speak out forcefully and publicly on this matter.

“Since August 25, 2017, close to 800,000 Rohingya have fled violence in Burma by escaping into neighboring Bangladesh. Most of them are living in refugee camps in horrific conditions, joining hundreds of thousands of other Rohingya forced to flee from Burma due to decades of government-sanctioned violence. Throughout this time, the systemic campaign of violence against the Rohingya has been well-documented by the State Department and many others. The Burmese military has murdered thousands of Rohingya, committed widespread rape and sexual violence, destroyed hundreds of villages, thrown children and babies into fires, and used mass graves to attempt to conceal their reprehensible crimes.” Excerpt from a letter to President Trump

The press release added that the Rohingya and other Burma minorities deserve meaningful justice.

“As members of Congress, we have worked to advance bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would sanction leaders of the Burmese military; demand safe, dignified, and voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees; demand accountability for persecuted ethnic and religious minorities in the country; and promote efforts to achieve justice for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. This legislation passed the House twice with overwhelmingly bipartisan support. We urge our colleagues to work with us to ensure that similar legislation is passed in the Senate and signed into law.” Excerpt from letter to President Trump

To read the full letter to President Trump, click here.