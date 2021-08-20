Semi rolls into ditch, loses its haul in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A semi-tractor trailer rolled into a ditch Friday morning in DeKalb County. The truck was carrying steel coils in the trailer.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the semi driver, Ronnie Myers, 72, was heading east in the 6400 block of CR 40. Myers said he moved over within his own lane to allow another vehicle more room to pass him in the westbound lanes. When he did, the passenger side tires dropped off the road.

Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

When that happened, it pulled the entire truck off the road and into the ditch. Myers said the trailer, loaded with 2 steel coils, began to roll and the truck fell onto its side. The rollover resulted in the steel coils breaking free from the vehicle.

Myers wasn’t hurt, but the semi-tractor trailer is a total loss.