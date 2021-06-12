See a battle reenacted in Fort Wayne this weekend at the Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visitors are welcome to Historic Fort Wayne for the 2021 season. Enjoy the event this weekend at the Siege of Fort Wayne 1812.

While the area is peaceful now, the Three Rivers in Fort Wayne was once the front line in a battle that could have decided the fate of the entire Northwest Territory. Reenactors from all over the country this weekend will recreate the Siege of Fort Wayne during the War of 1812. Had Fort Wayne fallen, Great Britain would have controlled the entire western border of the United States.

The event at 1201 Spy Run Ave. will have musket and cannon demonstrations, period artisans, and children`s activities. The Old Fort asks guest to follow health guidelines posted on site. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Unless specifically noted, all events are free. Donations are gratefully accepted!