FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Secretary of State Diego Morales made a visit to Allen County to hand deliver election improvements grants for the county.

Morales continues to to visit counties, including stops in northeast Indiana including Allen, Whitley, and LaGrange Counties.

More than 60 Indiana counties will be receiving Federal Help America Vote Act grant dollars to go towards local election improvement and security efforts. Statewide grants are valued at

approximately 2 million dollars.

“I want the elections to go as smooth as possible, not only on primary election day, but also in November for presidential day. My job again is to make sure we can register as many eligible Hoosiers, and then encourage them to be apart of the election process. It’s important.” Diego Morales, Secretary of State

Allen County received $122,500 dollars of the $2 million dollar total grant. The money will be used for things including printers, generators, upgrades to polls and more.

You can expect to see those improvements starting this year.