Second crash involving officer on Lima Road within 3 hours causes traffic delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Lima Road near I-69 as police investigate a second crash on Lima Road.

Officers were investigating a crash on the Lima Road overpass above I-69 when a personal injury accident with municipal property occurred in the area just before 11 p.m., according to the activity log.

An officer at the scene said an officer was blocking traffic following an earlier crash when a vehicle rear-ended the police cruiser.

Both the officer and the driver of the vehicle are at area hospitals being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an officer at the scene.

Dispatch said that all north and southbound lanes are closed on Lima Road. Officers are in the process of shutting down the Lima Road and Ley Road intersection.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.