Search for new facility begins for organization making homemade blankets for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Project Linus is looking for a new facility to house equipment, fabric and allow access seven days a week.

The organization, which provides homemade blankets for children in hospitals, shelters and social services agencies, has been located on Stellhorn Road since 2018. The chapter coordinator says the owner of their current facility has decided to renovate for another purpose.

“We’re looking for another benefactor that will allow us to keep this mission going. We started this chapter in April 2004 and since then we’ve distributed over 52,000 blankets to kids in our community,” said Joyce Picket.

The nonprofit operates on donations and volunteers, and it is looking for building owners willing to donate both the space and utilities.