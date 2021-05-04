Search continues for missing Syracuse teenager, believed to be in danger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —It’s been one week since 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez disappeared walking to her bus stop on April 27.

Katie and Aaliyah

“It’s a race against time,” friend and dance mentor Katie Reynolds said. “She is in extreme danger and we need help finding her.”

Katie Reynold and Aaliyah Ramirez mentored and attended the same dance companies. Through carpooling and traveling for dance competitions Reynold says they became close friends.

“Aaliyah is one of the sweetest girls I’ve ever met,” Reynold said. “She was quiet at first but once you get to know her, she’s sassy. She’s so caring and always taking care of her little sister.”

Reynolds says that she first learned about Aaliyah’s disappearance on Wednesday. Since then she has helped start a Facebook Group and Instagram in hopes it will help find Aaliyah.

“If you keep sharing it will keep on blowing up and her face will be known, she will be found, someone will witness her, ” Reynolds said. “That’s what I keep holding my faith on is that she will be found and other people care just as much as I do.”

Aaliyah is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 138 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack. She went missing from Syracuse on Tuesday, April 27 at 8:01 a.m.







An official with the Syracuse Police Department says that Aaliyah is not a runaway and is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Aaliyah Ramirez, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.