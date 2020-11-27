SE Fort Wayne business gives away free meals for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For thanksgiving, My Market gave away free meals to people in the area.

According to the owner Mo Foster, it was heavy on his heart to give back and do more for the community.

This is the first time My Market gave away free meals for Thanksgiving, but according to customers, Foster has done many give away in the past, including a coat giveaway for children.

My Market started giving away food at 9:00 am on Thursday morning and will continue until midnight. Around 5:00 pm, more than 300 meals were given out. In addition to giving away meals to the neighborhood, My Market donated 300 meals and nearly 5,000 wings to the Rescue Mission.

