Science with Strus: Cooling principle with ice cream

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week Joe is back with a science lesson that merges science experiments with Sierra’s cooking segments. This week are going to make ice cream, by using a cooling principle.

Here is what you’ll need: 5 to 6 cups of ice, 1/2 cup of salt, a gallon sized sandwich bag, a quart sized sandwich bag, 1 tbs. of sugar, 1/4 tsp. of vanilla. 1/2 cup of half and half. You should also have gloves and a spoon for mixing.

Add half and half, sugar and vanilla to the smaller sandwich bag. Then seal the bag.

You can add another bag on top of this bag to provide extra protection for the mixture of you would like.

Add the ice to the gallon sized bag and sprinkle the salt on top. Now, place the smaller bag inside the large bag of ice.

Finally, shake the bag for 5-10 minutes. The longer you shake, the firmer the ice cream will be.

The science behind this is that the salt lowers the melting point of the ice. Heat is transferred from the mixture to the ice cubes. This causes a rapid cool down of the mixture, causing the liquid to freeze into ice cream.

You can enhance the product by putting the ice cream into another bowl and adding toppings. You could also add some food coloring to the mixture to make different colored ice cream.