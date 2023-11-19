FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is hosting its STEAMsgiving following Thanksgiving. This is a chance to learn all about trains and more.

Science Central executive director Martin Fisher stopped by WANE 15 to show off an experiment to help illustrate what can be learned at STEAMsgiving. See that in the video above.

STEAMsgiving will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. This event is included with the cost of Science Central’s general admission. You can click here to learn more.