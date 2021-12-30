Science Central’s Countdown to Noon returns on Friday

FORT WAYNE (WANE) — After a very limited celebration to ring in 2021, Science Central’s Countdown to Noon even returns on Friday to celebrate 2022. Despite the return, the event will look a little different this time around.

Science Central is only selling limited tickets for the event. Tickets for the afternoon hours were still available at the time this article was written, but the noon celebration is already sold out. Additionally, the balloon drop will be spread out to several spots throughout the building, rather than having everyone standing in one location.

“We’re back. It’s nice to be back. It’s nice to be able to have people in the building and be able to have the balloons with us after a very limited celebration [last year], Science Central’s School and Public Programs Manager Megan Price said.

Additionally, Price told WANE 15 that masks are recommended, but not required at Science Central for the event.

Countdown to Noon starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31.