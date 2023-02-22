FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel and members of the Community School Safety Committee will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss what are described as school safety concerns and planned improvement initiatives.

The news conference will take place at 11:15 a.m. at the Grile Administrative Center.

No other information was provided, however just last Friday a student at North Side High School was taken into custody by police after it was learned he he brought a gun into the school. Earlier in the week a gun was found in a coat pocket in a locker room at South Side High School.

Administrators sent parents a letter detailing both incidents.

