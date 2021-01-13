Savor Fort Wayne begins Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Savor Fort Wayne will return later this month with special deals at more than 55 restaurants around the city.
Savor Fort Wayne will be held Jan. 13-24. Over 55 Fort Wayne restaurants will offer three course menus featuring appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, ethnic delights, dessert and more in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.
Many restaurants will offer take-out options and outdoor dining in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Twelve new restaurants are participating in Savor Fort Wayne. Savor Fort Wayne restaurants include:
- 2Toms Brewing Co. & Full Circle BBQ
- Alto Grado
- Arcos Restaurante Mexicano
- BakerStreet Steakhouse
- Banh Mi Barista
- Banh Mi Pho Shop
- Black Canyon
- Burger Bar
- Catablu Grille
- Chance Bar
- Chops Steaks and Seafood
- Chops Wine Bar
- Club Room at the Clyde Theatre
- Club Soda
- Copper Spoon
- Don Hall’s Factory
- Don Hall’s Gas House
- Don Hall’s Takaoka
- Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
- Eddie Merlot’s
- el Azteca
- Garden Grille at Hilton Garden Inn SW
- Giordano’s of Fort Wayne
- The Hoppy Gnome
- Junk Ditch Brewing Company
- Kanela Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites
- La Fogata Mexican Restaurant
- The Landing Beer Company
- Mad Anthony Brewing Company
- Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
- Nawa Inspired Asian Cuisine
- Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
- One Love Food Truck
- The Oyster Bar
- Próximo
- Pub @ 1802
- Red Mango
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Ryu’s Kitchen
- Shigs In Pit – Fairfield Ave
- Shigs In Pit BBQ & Brew – Illinois Rd.
- Shigs In Pit BBQ & Brew – Maplecrest Rd.
- SolBird Kitchen and Tap
- Summit City Brewerks
- Summit Grill
- Sweets on Main
- Teds Beerhall
- Three Fires Pizza
- Three Rivers Co-Op Deli
- Three Rivers Distilling Company
- Tolon
- Trolley Steaks and Seafood
- Trubble Brewing
- Umi Fort Wayne
- Utopian Coffee & Kitchen
- The Venice Restaurant
- Ziffles Rib Bar
For more on Savor Fort Wayne, and to view the menus of participating restaurants, visit SavorFortWayne.com.